©2018 FOX News Network, LLC.

'The Office' star Angela Kinsey tells nephews not to use her image on Tinder

Actress Angela Kinsey appeared on the NBC sitcom "The Office."

Angela Kinsey has a message for some of her family members. 

“Nephews… do not put me in your @tinder profile photos,” the 47-year-old actress reportedly wrote in an Instagram Stories post.

Kinsey, 47, added, “K. Thx. Byeeeee.”

A photo of 25-year-old James’ Tinder profile - in which Kinsey rests her hand on his shoulder and is listed as his aunt - has surfaced on Twitter. 

"@AngelaKinsey soooo have you seen your nephew’s tinder bio?" a user said when sharing the snap on Aug. 11. 

"Do you know about this @AngelaKinsey," another echoed. 

One user posted the profile -- as well as Kinsey's warning -- in a Tuesday tweet that's since gone viral.

"i’m f-----g DEAD rn y’all have no idea," the person wrote when sharing both images. 

As of Thursday night, it has more than 70,000 retweets and 285,000 likes.