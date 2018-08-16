Kelly Ripa reveals she wanted to marry Mark Consuelos after seeing his picture

It was love at first sight … kind of.

Kelly Ripa knew she had a future with husband Mark Consuelos after seeing his picture for the first time, she revealed in a recent interview with Bruce Bozzi on his “Lunch with Bruce” show.

“I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him [in person] and I knew,” Ripa, 47, told host Bozzi on the SiriusXM show.

At the time, the “Live” talk show host was an actress on ABC’s daytime soap opera “All My Children,” and was helping to cast the role of Mateo Santos.

After auditioning every Latino “in the city, and around the city, and then California,” the show’s casting director, Judy Blye Wilson, approached Ripa with the perfect fit for the role, she explained.

“[Wilson] showed me [Consuelos’] picture — and Bruce, I’m not this person — like at that point I was not a hopeless romantic,” she said. “I never thought about getting married, it never occurred to me that I would grow old with someone. I just thought I would be living my single-girl life in the city … I had no responsibilities and I was earning a good living on the soap opera because I was there for almost seven years before Mark got there. I was a baby when I got my job.”

She continued, “So when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [me.] Like I saw it. And I don’t believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment.”

Soon after Consuelos, 47, joined the cast of “All My Children” in 1995, he and Ripa fell for each other.

The power couple married in 1996 and have three children together, Lola, Joaquin and Michael.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.