8 Playmate scandals revealed

The late Hugh Hefner lauded Playboy for promoting progressive causes, including sexual liberation, freedom of speech and transcendence from religious repression — but life for his coveted Playmates isn't always picture-perfect.

Here are the once shining stars that fell hard by scandal and tragedy:

1. Stephanie Adams, the plunge

Whether Adams fervently hated her estranged husband, Charles Nicolai, or didn’t want her 7-year-old son Vincent to grow up motherless, it was an unquestionable tragedy when she brought her son along for the fatal 25-story plunge from her penthouse room in Manhattan’s Gotham hotel in May 2018. She was 46 years old. In the background of her fateful decision, the Miss November 1992 was plagued with personal woes, particularly a toxic relationship with her ex-husband from whom she was seeking child support. The final straw came two days before her death when she was in court with Nicolai and asked the judge if she could bring Vincent to Europe, where her boyfriend reportedly lived. The judge sided with Nicolai, who opposed the getaway and ordered her to turn over Vincent’s passport. Adams did not leave a note before pushing Vincent from atop the Midtown hotel and leaping after him.

2. Dani Mathers, the body-shamer

There’s an established concept that whatever you post online lasts forever. Mathers, the 2015 Playmate of the Year, literally echoed this notion when she posted a photo of a 71-year-old naked woman in an LA Fitness shower on her Snapchat story with the caption, “If I can’t unsee this then you can’t either.” Ironically, the caption couldn’t be any more on the nose; although Mathers quickly deleted the post and issued an apology soon after initial negative reactions, the story exploded and the social media mob consumed her alive. Aside from her thoroughly tainted reputation as a body-shamer, other elements of the fallout include a ban from all LA Fitness locations, three years of probation and relentless death threats.

3. Dorothy Stratten, the falling star

Like any other Playmate, 20-year-old Stratten had the looks and the charm, but her ambition to make it big in Hollywood set her apart. Nothing could come of it, however, because her estranged husband, Paul Snider, shot and killed her in 1980. Snider shot himself after the act. Although Stratten only landed a few movie roles, she was the treasure of both filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich, with whom she had a romantic relationship with at the time of her death, and Hefner. “[Playboy] thought she was going to be the biggest thing they ever had,” said Dave Wilder, Stratten’s agent, in the Pulitzer Prize-winning feature on her death by Teresa Carpenter called “Death of a Playmate.” Carpenter personified Snider’s predisposition to kill Stratten eloquently: “One of the tacit tenets of Playboy philosophy — that women can be possessed — had found a fervent adherent in Paul Snider.” She was Playmate of the Year in 1980 – the year she died.

4. Cassandra Lynn, the absent mother

When he first heard that his wife died after a night of binge drinking and cocaine use, Gary Hensley couldn’t help but feel angry. “What am I going to do? How am I going to raise the kids?” Hensley asked. The circumstances of Lynn’s death in 2014 had scant depth until Hensley’s 2015 feature in the Washington Post. Hensley immediately went from stepdad to single dad as Lynn left him to raise two children who are not of his biological descent. The fact that Lynn was with the man she’d been having an affair with “for a while” the night she died likely couldn’t make coping any easier. Although Hensley seemed fairly adjusted to his newfound title, “Dad,” his emotions were still raw. “I feel like there’s this expectation, especially at 37, that you’re going to, at some point, not miss her anymore,” Hensley said. “And I don’t think that’s the case. I’ll always miss her.”

5. Anna Nicole Smith, the tragic decline

No we ain’t saying she’s a gold digger, but there’s no denying it raised eyebrows in 1994 when 26-year-old Smith married 89-year-old J. Howard Marshall, a billionaire as a result of his 16 percent stake in private conglomerate Koch Industries. The relationship was highly publicized, mainly because of speculation that she married him for his money, but Smith vehemently defended their courtship as genuine. When Marshall died the following year, a legal battle ensued for her claim of his estate against her stepson, E. Pierce Marshall. The case eventually led to two separate Supreme Court decisions supporting the ultimate ruling in 2010 that Smith had no right to her purported inheritance, which was originally valued at half a billion dollars. Even if Smith was awarded the money, she never would’ve seen it, however. In 2007, at 39 years old, she died from a prescription drug overdose. Smith’s passing came just five months after the death of her son from her first marriage, Daniel, which was also the result of an overdose. Daniel’s death reportedly hit Smith very hard, especially because it happened three days after the birth of her second child, Daniellynn.

6. Yvette Vickers, the mummy

Besides featuring as the centerfold in the July 1959 issue, Vickers was known for starring in cult sci-fi B films “Attack of the 50 Foot Woman” and “Attack of The Giant Leeches.” She made headlines for a final time in 2011 when a neighbor found her mummified body in her Los Angeles home. "We've all been crying about this,” said the neighbor. “Nobody should be left alone like that." Police speculated she had been dead for around a year when they found her. She was around 81 years old.

7. Crystal Harris, the runaway bride

Like the broader modeling industry, the Playboy Mansion had significant turnover. In 2009, Harris moved into Hefner’s mansion to fill the void left by Hefner’s three previous high-profile girlfriends featured in reality television series, “The Girls Next Door.” Two years later, Harris was set to become his third wife. Five days before the July 2011 wedding, however, Harris got cold feet. "The wedding is off. Crystal has had a change of heart," Hefner tweeted. Reportedly, Harris was planning to leave her groom-to-be at the altar while camera’s were rolling for the Lifetime TV special in return for a $500,000 paycheck. While he dodged a bullet there, Hef’s embarrassment was only exacerbated when that month’s edition Playboy hit the shelves. With a “Runaway Bride” stamp over Harris’ exposed lower body, the cover read “Introducing Mrs. Crystal Hefner.” He managed to save face entirely when they actually married on 2012 New Years Eve.

8. Victoria Vetri, the guilt

Vetri’s Playboy days were a distant memory when she was charged with attempted murder in 2010 for shooting her husband, Bruce Rathgeb, in the back from close range. In her heyday, the 1968 Playmate of the Year was best friends with actress Sharon Tate, the most notorious victim of Charles Manson’s cult killing spree in 1969. After the murder, renowned filmmaker Roman Polanski, Tate’s widower, was worried for Vetri’s safety and gave her a gun to protect herself from the elusive Manson family. Vetri was supposed to be at the Tate residence the night of the massacre and suffered life-consuming guilt as a result. Vetri used that very gun Polanski gave her 31 years later to shoot Rathgeb, who survived to share his now ex-wife’s fascinating story of calamitous delusion. “She thought I was Charles Manson,” Rathgeb said in an interview with the Daily Mail. The now 73-year-old Vetri was convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter and sentenced to 9 years in prison. She could be released as early as May next year.