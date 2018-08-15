Jimmy Kimmel recalls when Omarosa abruptly left his show: 'There’s clearly something wrong with her'

With Omarosa Manigault Newman in the news again thanks to the release of her tell-all book and bizarre behavior, late night host Jimmy Kimmel is reminiscing about the time she fled the building before a scheduled appearance on his show.

In April 2004 Manigault Newman was set to sit down with Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” However, before the host had his chance to interview her, she left the studio, he said.

“Oh, I’ve been thinking about that a lot lately,” Kimmel told The Daily Beast on Tuesday.

Manigault Newman stormed off when she saw a lie detector test set up ahead of the show and assumed it was for her, Kimmel told the publication. In fact, it was for another segment.

“I remember thinking it’s better this way,” Kimmel recalled. “I didn’t want to have her on the show. The woman — there’s clearly something wrong with her. And the fact that Donald Trump hired her is really all you need to know about that guy and his organization.”

The host said it was preposterous for Manigault Newman to think that she was being given a surprise polygraph test, since the tests take time and analysis before results can be interpreted.

“But she stormed out of there and the show was live, so we had no guest,” he recalled. “She was very angry.”

He added: “I’m sure there was plenty that she was trying to hide.”

The former "Apprentice" reality star has been using her book tour to call the president’s qualifications into question. She has claimed in her book that Trump used the “N-word” during the filming of "The Apprentice."

Kimmel weighed in on the claim.

“If there’s a tape of the president using the ‘N-word,’ I think that’s a line in the sand — and maybe I’m wrong, I’m always wrong, so I’m going in with that caveat — but I think that’s a line in the sand that his fellow Republicans will not cross,” Kimmel said. “And I do not see them throwing the full force of their support behind the president if something like that is revealed. I really don’t. But I could be wrong.”