Jennifer Garner recalls growing up in the South: 'I have a connection to this land'

Jennifer Garner has been keeping busy in Hollywood as a sought-after actress — but the star refuses to forget her Southern roots.

The 46-year-old, who was born in Houston and called West Virginia home, told the September issue of Southern Living she still has a deep love and appreciation for the sense of community she found growing up down South.

“When I first moved to New York City, my hand almost fell off from waving at every person I passed on the sidewalk — because that’s how I had been raised,” she explained. “I have a connection to this land, and it feels right.”

While Garner is set to star in the action film “Peppermint,” as well as the HBO comedy “Camping,” she’s happily getting her hands dirty in a different way. Along with her mother Patricia, Garner had a vision to transform a beloved family property in Oklahoma into a farm growing fresh fruits and vegetables.

The pair are kicking off their first Oklahoma growing season with kale, blueberries and persimmons.

Garner insisted her goal isn’t just to help restore a piece of farmland to its full glory. Instead, she’s determined to preserve her family history and keep those beloved memories alive through her children.

“When I say I’m going home to the South, this is where I’m referring to, the land that raised me,” she said. “This is what I come from. I am a farmer’s daughter’s daughter.”

Garner admitted she still misses the friendliness and patience of Southerners, traits that may not be found as frequently in Hollywood.

“I really believe the more people you make eye contact and share a smile with, the happier and more connected you feel,” she said.

Garner also credited her mother for imparting those Southern values on her and her siblings from a young age. The actress was all too willing to pass them down to her three children with actor Ben Affleck.

“My mother took pride in feeding our family, always tried to make it fun, always made it fresh and hot,” she said. “It’s one of the most consistent and loving things she did for us. I try not to battle with [my kids] about food. I do my very best to take cues from my mom and put good food in front of them and let it be from there.”

Garner misses living in West Virginia so much that she plans to eventually move back.

#chickenphotobomb 🐓 A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Jun 16, 2018 at 12:53pm PDT

“I hope to own a home in West Virginia someday, but right now, the kids and I are so happy to go home to grandmom and granddad’s house that I am not in any rush,” she said.

The September issue of Southern Living is available on newsstands.