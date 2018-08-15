Expand / Collapse search
'Diff'rent Strokes' star reportedly accused of threatening ex with crossbow and taser

Former 'Diff'rent Strokes' star Todd Bridges has been accused of assault.

An ex-girlfriend of a “Diff’rent Strokes” star Todd Bridges claimed he threatened her with various weapons, including a crossbow and taser, and she was so shaken she went to court for protection.

A judge granted Tiffany Wolf was granted a temporary restraining order against Bridges, The Blast reported, barring the former child star from coming within 100 yards of her or her pets.

Wolf said she met Bridges on a dating site, and on their first date he pulled out a taser and fired it near her face. Seemingly unfazed by the incident, Wolf continued to date Bridges and found herself feeling scared after he reportedly “pulled a gun on a dog because he thought someone was breaking in.”

She also claimed he told her that “he had shot someone before & did not know whether they lived or died.”

Wolf broke up with Bridges in May, but then said he started harassing her on Twitter in July.

As a result, Wolf says she broke out in shingles and has gone on anti-anxiety meds.

“I am in fear of my life because I know Todd is mentally unstable and has weapons,” she wrote in documents obtained by The Blast, “including a crossbow he says he has so he can ‘sneak up on people’ and a small loaded gun.”

Bridges and Wolf have a hearing set for this month.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.