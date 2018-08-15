Andy Cohen slams Omarosa, says 'hard pass' on her ever becoming a Real Housewife

Andy Cohen knows what it takes to make a good "Real Housewives" star, but the "What What Happens Live" host and "Housewives" guru doesn't think Omarosa Manigault has what it takes to be apart of the popular reality franchise.

On Tuesday, "Real Housewives of Dallas" star, D’Andra Simmons, told TMZ that she believed Manigault would “would be an amazing Housewife” because “she can scrap with the best of them.”

But Cohen firmly disagreed. The Bravo mogul took to Twitter the same day and wrote, “Love D’Andra but that’s a HARD PASS."

The Bravo host's response racked up more than 5,000 likes and 200 retweets.

The "Celebrity Big Brother" and "The Apprentice" alum has recently made meadlines after her new memoir, "Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House," hit shelves.

In the book, the former White House employee made several allegations against President Trump, saying that he uses a tanning bed every morning so he “looks good” for the day and that he used the N-word while on set of "The Apprentice," in addition to leaking a taped phone call of Chief of Staff Kelly firing her.

President Trump later blasted “wacky," Manigault calling her “vicious, but not smart” and saying White House Chief of Staff John Kelly considered her a “loser.”

“Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart,” Trump tweeted on Monday.

Since the release of Manigault's controversial book, the former White House aid has continued to make headlines with talk show appearances on "CBS This Morning," "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" and "Today."

But it's clear the former reality star won't be appearing on Bravo anytime soon.