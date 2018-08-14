Sports Illustrated model Robyn Lawley reveals shocking facial scars after falling down staircase

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Robyn Lawley shared shocking photos of her facial scars after suffering a nasty fall.

Lawley, 29, posted the before and after images of her face on Instagram and described how she fell down the stairs nearly two months ago. She wrote in the post that she was ready to get back to work soon but wanted to explain what happened.

The Australian supermodel wrote that she suffered a seizure on her staircase which caused her to fall more than seven feet. She landed on her face and suffered severe facial injuries. Lawley previously revealed that she was diagnosed with lupus and Antiphospholipid syndrome.

‘HOUSE OF CARDS’ NEWCOMER CODY FERN DESCRIBES THE MOOD ON SET DURING SHOW’S FINAL TAPINGS



Lupus is an autoimmune disease that “attacks your own tissues and organs,” according to the Mayo Clinic. Antiphospholipid syndrome is a blood disorder that “occurs when your immune system attacks some of the normal proteins in your blood,” Mayo Clinic describes.

The model wrote she was thankful she didn’t break her neck and wasn’t holding her 3-year-old daughter at the time of the incident.

Lawley joked that she had a lightning bolt scar on her forehead like fictional character Harry Potter but said she would not be wearing makeup to cover her scars.

PAULEY PERRETTE CALLS OUT ‘FAMILY FEUD’ FOR BEING ‘FILTHY’ AND LOADED WITH ‘SEX QUESTIONS’

“As the scars fade, apart of me wants nothing to do with them and a part of me wants to embrace them. They make us who we are. Plus wearing daily makeup to cover my face is something I do not do,” Lawley wrote.

“Life isn’t all rainbows. I’ve found strength the past few months following people who are brave to share their physical and emotional ongoing battles,” she continued.

Lawley concluded her post by asking her followers to “feel free” to message her with any questions and thanking people for helping her with her journey, including pop star Selena Gomez who also has lupus.

Back in June, Lawley told Fox News she was worried how her famous figure would look like after she gave birth to her daughter in 2015.

"Oh, 100 percent! My body is my work," she explained at the time. "I was really nervous about how [the industry] was going to react to my body and how much it would change after having a baby. And it did. It dramatically changed. I just realized that I could either hide from the rest of the world or just embrace it because this happens to everyone. And that's what I did."

Lawley insisted that not only did she feel confident to pose in front of cameras again, but her changing body didn't prevent her from landing gigs in the fashion world.

"There’s no point in holding yourself back or not wear a bikini because you’re afraid to be seen at the beach," she said. "No one’s looking and no one cares that much. Even if they did, that’s their problem. Just have fun. You only have one short life. Don’t waste it on thinking people are going to stare at you in the corner. I think we waste too much time thinking about that."