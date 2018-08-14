'Love Island' star Megan Barton Hanson wants leaked webcam video taken down

Megan Barton Hanson is trying to get her webcam sex video taken off the internet after it was leaked.

The "Love Island" star posed with a sex toy in the X-rated clip that she made when she was employed to chat to men online.

Speaking in the latest issue of Grazia magazine, she said: "I’m going to try and get it taken down.

"But I think once people have seen it, they’ve seen it and we’ve all got a vibrator… Let a girl live."

Megan, 24, worked as a stripper in her native Southend-On-Sea before finding fame on a reality show.

She slammed the negative reaction to her past, and opened up about her time working in a lap-dancing club saying men enjoyed watching her perform.

She said: "I did it for a year - I got in, I got out, I earned my money, I didn’t hurt anyone, I don’t see why it’s so negative.

"Men enjoyed it, I enjoyed it, couples came in… everyone is happy!’"

Addressing the public's shock at her changed appearance after she underwent multiple plastic surgery operations, Wes Nelson's girlfriend insisted she's worked hard to make money and it's her choice how she spends it.

She added: "I worked so hard to get all the money I could and I feel like I can spend it any way I want.

"If it makes me feel better I don’t know why that’s seen as a negative thing? I was still beautiful in my own way back then, I’ve just changed a few things. I was comfortable then and I’m comfortable now."

Throughout the series, Megan then admitted to having crippling self-confidence issues as a teenager.

She estimated she’d spent $32,000 on procedures in just a few years, including breast enlargement, jaw surgery and a butt lift.

The former stripper is almost unrecognizable in the pictures published in Grazia.

Megan wore a selection of designer outfits for the photoshoot, which saw her trying out high fashion modelling for the first time.

It comes after fellow contestant Zara McDermott fell victim to revenge porn after naked photos and an explicit video of her was leaked.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.