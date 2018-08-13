'RHONY' star Sonja Morgan recalls being held at knifepoint

After “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Sonja Morgan casually mentioned on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” that she had once been held at knife-point in an elevator, Page Six got the full (terrifying) story.

Morgan told us that she was on the way to a job interview on the Upper East Side in the early 1990s when somebody followed her into the building.

“He jumped in the elevator, pulled a knife and told me to turn around,” the Bravo star said. “Then the elevator opened, a lady cussed him out, and he lunged at her.”

Morgan said that her assailant stabbed the other woman.

“I saw blood,” Morgan told us. “I slammed the [elevator] buttons, and the doors closed.”

Meanwhile, Morgan told us that she’s been rehearsing with her pal and fellow “Real Housewives” star, Luann de Lesseps, for de Lesseps’ hit cabaret show, “The Countess and Friends.”

Morgan will be appearing in the show when it heads to the Borgata in Atlantic City, NJ, on Aug. 24.

