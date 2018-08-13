Pippa Middleton spotted with father-in-law for the first time since he was accused of rape
Pregnant Pippa Middleton carries tea to her father-in-law in the first pictures of them together since he was accused of rape.
The 34-year-old and husband James, 42, chatted with David Matthews, 74, and wife Jane, 71, outside a mews home in West London.
We revealed in March that David Matthews was held in Paris over historic allegations of raping a girl.
The following month, a second woman told cops the hotel owner raped her in the UK in the 1980s.
He denies the allegations.
Pippa, the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, is said to be due in October.