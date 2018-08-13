Expand / Collapse search
Pippa Middleton spotted with father-in-law for the first time since he was accused of rape

By Michael Hamilton | The Sun
Pippa Middleton on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 12, 2015.  (Reuters)

Pregnant Pippa Middleton carries tea to her father-in-law in the first pictures of them together since he was accused of rape.

The 34-year-old and husband James, 42, chatted with David Matthews, 74, and wife Jane, 71, outside a mews home in West London.

We revealed in March that David Matthews was held in Paris over historic allegations of raping a girl.

The following month, a second woman told cops the hotel owner raped her in the UK in the 1980s.

He denies the allegations.

Pippa, the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, is said to be due in October.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.