Leonardo DiCaprio's model girlfriend Camila Morrone flaunts bikini bod on vacation

Camila Morrone attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Leonardo DiCaprio is one lucky guy.

The actor's much-younger girlfriend showed off her fit figure in a red bikini while the couple was vacationing in Europe.

21-year-old Camila Morrone posed in the sexy swimsuit in a series of snaps shared on a fan of the model's Instagram account.

Morrone appeared to go makeup-free in the photos and paired the bikini with a straw hat and simple, gold chain.

The star hat is a favorite of the model who posed with it in several other photos shared on her Instagram.

It’s Italy. I can be dramatic.

A post shared by Camila Morrone (@camilamorrone) on

DiCaprio, 43, and the young model have been linked since December. Morrone's mom is dating DiCarpio's pal Al Pacino.