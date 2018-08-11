'Property Brothers' star Drew Scott ready for '3 or 4 kids' with wife Linda Phan

Drew Scott of “Property Brothers” fame is ready to expand his family with new wife, Linda Phan.

The pair, who married in May, opened up about how many bundles of joy they want.

“We’re thinking three or four kids, so I want to just have triplets! Get it out of the way,” Scott, 40, told Closer Weekly on July 27. “Linda even said, ‘How about two sets of twins? That’d be great!’ and I was, like, ‘You say that now, but let’s wait until that first set to see how you feel!”

Just days after tying the knot, Scott expressed his readiness to be a "Property Dad." “We’re excited to have kids,” Scott told People. “I think Linda and I will be great parents and we’re excited to start that chapter of our lives.”

Scott’s identical twin brother and “Property Brothers” co-host, Jonathan, chimed in to say that the couple would make for ideal parents.

“I couldn’t think of two more wonderful people to be parents,” Jonathan said. “I’m waiting for the day that I hear the announcement that they’re going to have kids. Wow, that’d mean I’m an uncle! That’ll take some getting used to.”

The couple became engaged in 2016. Phan, 33, slid right into the “Property” family as an architectural designer turned creative director for Scott brothers’ company, Scott Brothers Global.

They had two spin-off series surrounding their marriage: “Drew’s Honeymoon House” and “Linda and Drew Say I Do.”