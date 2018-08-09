Howard Stern planning tell-all book

Howard Stern’s former staffers can’t wait to read his new book. Simon & Schuster, which published the shock jock’s best-selling 1993 memoir, “Private Parts,” declined to comment, but the book reportedly will be out Sept. 25.

Artie Lange, a former longterm sidekick on Stern’s show, told me, “I’m looking forward to reading Howard’s book. I’m really curious what the hell he would put in there.”

Lange — whose memoir “Crash and Burn” was a best seller — just narrowly avoided jail time for drug-related offenses and maintains that he is staying clean thanks to Suboxone, which is used to treat addiction.

“I’m on probation now until I’m 54,” Lange, now 50, said. “That’s a long time for a junkie not to f - - k up. It’s incentive.”

Besides Lange’s demons, Stern is expected to write about his stint on “America’s Got Talent,” and how he met and married his second wife, Beth Ostrosky in 2008.

Longtime Stern staffer John Melendez — a k a “Stuttering John” — tweeted this week, “I find it very odd that Howard Stern is coming out with another book 2 weeks before mine. What does he need to buy another house in Fiji?”

Stern, who lives near Lincoln Center, has houses in East Hampton and Palm Beach, Fla. Melendez’s memoir, “Easy for You To Say,” due from Rare Bird Books on Oct. 16, will reveal the conversation topics and guests that are banned from Stern’s show.

The shock jock might be less forthcoming about his personal wealth. Only Stern and Tiger Woods have been listed by Forbes on its Celebrity 100 every year since the list was created 20 years ago. (Stern is No. 13 on this year’s list and earns about $90 million a year.)

The self-styled King of All Media has talked about a “secret project” on his SiriusXM satellite radio show for the past two months, and said he had been looking through old photos for the project. Although they’re not sure what the secrecy is all about, fans hope the new book will be adapted into a movie, as “Private Parts” was, with Stern starring as himself.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.