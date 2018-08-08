Denise Richards joins 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

It's official! Denise Richards is joining the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

The 47-year-old actress will star on the ninth season of the Bravo reality series, Fox News can confirm.

“I am so excited to join the cast of [‘RHOBH’] as I am a huge fan of the show,” Richards told People magazine.

The mom-of-three is expected to appear alongside castmembers Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp and Dorit Kemsley.

“I am looking forward to spending time with all the ladies … and hopefully meeting Boy George!!” Richards added, noting Kemsley's pal.

This isn't the first time Richards has been on reality television though. She also starred on her show "Denise Richards: It's Complicated" for two seasons on E! before it ended in 2009.

Richards was previously married to former “Two and a Half Men” star Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006. The former couple share daughters Sam, 14, and Lola, 13. Richards is also mom to daughter Eloise, 7.