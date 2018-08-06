Demi Lovato reportedly checks out of hospital and into rehab two weeks after overdose

Demi Lovato has reportedly checked out of the hospital two weeks after an overdose. Multiple reports indicate that the 25-year-old singer will transition directly to a rehab facility to seek treatment for addiction.

According to several media outlets, Lovato was due to check out of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles over the weekend. TMZ reports that she was finally discharged Saturday and immediately hopped on a private plane to an undisclosed treatment center outside the state of California. The outlet reports that she will be in the care of one of the nation’s leading facilities.

The news comes just one day after the star addressed her overdose for the first time.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she wrote on Instagram. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

The star went on to note that her overdose was indeed life-threatening and thanked the medical staff as well as those around her for making sure that the worst didn’t happen.

As previously reported, Lovato allegedly had numerous bad influences around her and sources tell TMZ that part of the benefit of rehab is purging such negative presences from her life. The outlet notes that there’s no word on how long Lovato will be in rehab, but that it will be a minimum of 30 days.