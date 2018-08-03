Kim Kardashians calls sister Kourtney 'least exciting to look at'

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian come to serious blows in an upcoming episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Kim, 37, loses her cool with her older sister when she makes hard work of their Christmas card photoshoot, brutally telling her she is the “least exciting to look at” and that nobody would care if she wasn’t pictured.

In the scene — which features in the new preview for the Season 15 premiere — Kourtney, 39, insists she will only work until 4 p.m., despite her demand conflicting with the rest of the sisters’ schedules.

“If I’m out by 4, that’s all I need and don’t think I’m going to get there and change my mind and if no one’s going to be ready on time and I’m lingering around … I’m leaving at 4 p.m. and I don’t care what anyone says,” she declares.

Left seething by Kourtney’s lack of compassion, Kim boils over, shouting: “No one wants you in the f–-ing shoot.

“So get the f–- outta here…I’m planning it. I’m planning the shoot, so we don’t want you in the shoot.”

“Did I already say this morning, I didn’t care to do it,” Kourtney shot back.

Kourtney then slammed Kim for making everybody work to her schedule, prompting “momager” Kris Jenner to call her eldest daughter out for being “annoying.”

Angered by her sister, Kim — who also fronts her own cosmetics business, among other ventures — then lays in to her sister’s lack of work ethic.

She rages: “Maybe if you had a f–-ing business that you were passionate about then you would know what it takes to run a f–-ing business. But you don’t, so don’t even act like you know what I’m talking about.”

And Kim’s anger didn’t subside when her sister stormed out of the room, as she savagely told her mom and sister Khloé: “She’s the least exciting to look at, so she can be out.

“She doesn’t do s–-. She doesn’t know what it’s like to actually have f–-ing work to do.”

Earlier this week, the Kardashian-Jenner family left fans confused with their latest Calvin Klein shoot. The famous siblings opened up on motherhood and family advice as they posed for the candid lingerie snaps. But fans were left confused over Kylie Jenner’s lack of a pregnancy bump.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.