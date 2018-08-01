Wife of Miranda Lambert's boyfriend hints he won't stop calling her

The estranged wife of Miranda Lambert's new boyfriend appeared to call out the country singer and her beau.

Staci Felker, who is married to Lambert's boyfriend Evan Felker, posted a picture of her phone call log on her Instagram Story.

"FYI, if you're crazy and crazy famous, this is how your number comes up," Staci wrote along with a screenshot of her call long. It included seven calls from an unknown number and three calls from a Caldwell, Idaho number.

"Wife's number doesn't change. Seems problematic," she continued. "10 times in one night #insecure #rightfullyso."

In her next, post Staci shared a video of a crackling fire and explained the "Idaho number is my husband" and the other number "is the person who is tired of him calling home."

While Staci never mentions Lambert by name, her captions strongly suggested the unwanted caller was Lambert, who reportedly came between Staci and her husband.

Evan Felker and Lambert met when his band, Turnpike Troubadours, joined her on tour in January. Staci and Evan, who married in November 2016, filed for divorce in March and Lambert and Evan made their debut as a couple when they were caught holding hands in New York City earlier this month.

Following reports of her husband's relationship with Lambert, Staci shared a tearful selfie on her Instagram story in May with a caption stating, "PSA: If Staci Felker can make it through this week, so can you."