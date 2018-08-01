Jenna Jameson shows off non-scale victory, goes from size 16 to size 6 jeans

Jenna Jameson is showing off a non-scale victory after losing 57 pounds.

The former adult film star revealed she has gone from a size 16 jeans to a size six in a mere 4 months.

"It’s time for another #tuesdaytransformation . Guys, I fit into size 6 jeans! the picture on the right I’m wearing size 16 jeans the fit of my clothes is catapulting me forward now, not the scale so much," Jameson wrote on Instagram.

A post shared by Jenna Jameson (@jennacantlose) on Jul 31, 2018 at 1:04pm PDT

She added, "Oh, and can we talk about 'muffin top' it’s gone!"

The new mom, who gave birth to her third child, a girl, Batel, in April 2017, credited the ketogenic diet and intermittent fasting as her "riddle solver" to weight loss.

"I’ve officially weaned off my poison sugar free creamer and am now drinking black coffee with stevia and coconut oil," she said.

Just last week the 42-year-old opened up about her nearly 60-pound weight loss.

"I was lethargic and struggled with the easiest of tasks like walking in the beach sand with Batelli. I felt slow mentally and physically," Jameson wrote last week. "I’m now a little under 4 months on the #ketodiet and it’s not only given me physical results, I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident."

Jameson also has 8-year-old twin boys with ex-boyfriend UFC champion Tito Ortiz. The star, who was raised Catholic, announced in 2015 that she was converting to Judaism ahead of marrying Israeli-born Bitton.