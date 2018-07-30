PBS looking for the next 'Downton Abbey': 'I think lightning strikes more than once,' exec says

It’s been nearly three years since “Downton Abbey” fans have seen the beloved series on TV, but PBS is still looking for its next hit show.

“We’re always looking for that new something,” Paula Kerger, PBS President and CEO, told reporters at the 2018 Television Critics Associations’ Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Monday.

“Obviously, we live in an abundance of great drama right now, and I think that for us in public broadcasting… we’re obviously looking for new and compelling drama," she continued. "But we’re really looking for a range of programs that we don’t see other places.”

“’Downton Abbey’ was an extraordinary moment," Kerger noted, adding, "Some refer to it as a lightning in a bottle event, but I think lightning strikes more than once.”

Earlier this month, Focus Features announced that it will begin production this summer on a “Downton” film that will reunite the Crawley family with the primary cast all set to return.

The movie adaptation, which will be written and produced by series creator, Julian Fellowes, is likely to be released sometime next year.

"Downton Abbey" became a global hit from 2010 to 2015, airing six seasons in at least 150 countries, and setting a record for non-U.S. television shows with 69 Emmy nominations.

Brian Percival, who directed the series' pilot, will direct the film.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.