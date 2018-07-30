Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger spotted kissing while out with actor's son Jack

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are putting their blossoming romance on full display!

The newfound couple, and his son with ex-wife Anna Faris, Jack, were spotted enjoying some ice cream after attending church together in Los Angeles on Sunday. Amid their dessert pit stop, the 39-year-old leading man was spotted locking lips with Schwarzenegger not once, but twice, per TMZ.

Pratt wore a black tee and black jeans, along with brown boots for the family-oriented outing. Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger opted for a long, white dress with a yellow floral design, with a denim jacket tied around her waist.

A source previously told ET earlier this month that the twosome are "casually dating."

"Katherine and Chris have been on a few dates," the source said. "The two really enjoy their time together, but it's still in the early stages. Chris was introduced to Katherine by one of her family members and the two hit it off."

Relationship rumors concerning the pair first started circulating in June when they were seen enjoying a casual picnic together in Santa Barbara, California. Pratt and Schwarzenegger, the 28-year-old daughter of actor/politician Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, sat in a park that overlooks the scenic California destination’s bluffs for their romantic afternoon.

The "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" star and Faris announced that they were separating in August of 2017, after eight years of marriage. Then, in December, he formally filed for divorce.

“Divorce sucks,” he told Entertainment Weekly in April. "But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much. We're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better."