Jeff Goldblum lets loose, announces new show on National Geographic

“Jurassic Park” legend Jeff Goldblum was all smiles and let loose as he opened up about his newest role, leading a science-centric series for National Geographic.

Goldblum expressed his excitement over the upcoming gig, though there was little he could reveal about it. Currently titled “The Curiosity of Jeff Goldblum,” the 12-part series will take Goldblum on adventures across the world.

“We’re still tinkering with that title. ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,’ how do you like that title?” Goldblum joked on Monday to a room full of reporters at the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour Wednesday. “I like it but I don’t see how it relates. ‘Curious George’ …I don’t see how it relates… In any case, we’ll still tinker with it.”

Goldblum forwent a teleprompter and did his best to explain how the still-in-the-works show will shape up.

“Here’s what it may entail in our delicious idea sessions so far: It may be a show from week to week whereby I invite you and we go together and investigate things around us.

“Many things seem ordinary… but when seen through the lens of real science and facts these things may not be so ordinary after all… Ordinary things like, you know, subways -- possibly, cereal -- possibly, baseball, maybe even toilet paper.”

In a press release sent out by National Geographic about the upcoming series, the “Independence Day” star stated: “National Geographic has a knack for developing smart, immersive narratives that expand our understanding of the world around us in creative and entertaining ways. Curiosity is a fundamental human trait; ‘The Curiosity of Jeff Goldblum’ puts me in the driver’s seat, guiding viewers on a mind-blowing adventure where we break down the unexpectedly complex science behind seemingly basic things.”

He said he is excited to partner with National Geographic.

“Last year, I did guest host those three episodes of ‘Explore,’ and of course we all know National Geographic is widely known for their unique ability to expand our knowledge… with immersive and entertaining narratives. But what I didn’t know until my experience last year was what a great partnership and working bunch it is.”

He added, “I was very thrilled to be working with them then and even more thrilled to be embarking on this opportunity now.”

“We are thrilled to partner with megastar Jeff Goldblum who shares our insatiable curiosity and passion for learning,” Courteney Monroe, CEO of National Geographic Global Networks, stated in a press release. “This series is the perfect platform for Jeff to use his uniquely infectious and approachable charm to take viewers on an unexpected and surprising journey.”