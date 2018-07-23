Selma Blair signs petition demanding Disney rehire ousted director James Gunn

Actress Selma Blair signed and shared a petition Sunday demanding Disney rehire ousted “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn.

Gunn was fired Friday after a series of old tweets resurfaced, in which he joked about topics including pedophilia and rape. Gunn apologized for the tweets, saying he’s “regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don't reflect the person I am today or have been for some time.”

Blair took the opportunity to defend Gunn on Twitter Sunday.

“@JamesGunn I thank you for your talent, your decency and your evolution as a man. You propped me up when I was in a scary place, and guided me towards the decent and right thing to do. You have shown strength of character more than most anyone I know. You understood,” she wrote.

Blair then urged her followers to sign a petition demanding Disney rehire Gunn.

“Because if people are punished despite changing, then what does that teach people about owning mistakes and evolving? This man is one of the good ones.”

The petition garnered more than 160,000 signatures as of early Monday.

Blair wasn’t the only celebrity defending Gunn. “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Dave Bautista, who plays the character Drax, came out in support of Gunn.

“I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this,” Bautista wrote. "@JamesGunn is one of the most loving,caring,good natured people I have ever met. He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im (sic) NOT ok with what’s happening to him."

Fox News’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.