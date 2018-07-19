John Schneider: 'You can pursue your dream' in America

John Schneider, of "Dukes and Hazzard" fame, has spent the past several months gaining a new perspective on the reasons he's proud to be an American.

The actor has been in-and-out of court battling his ex-wife in a contentious divorce that even landed him in jail -- albeit for five hours.

Schneider told Fox News the experience has made him grateful to live in the United States where he is afforded many rights and freedoms.

"In America, you can dream, you can pursue your dream," Schneider told Fox News. "You can become anything that you want to become."

The actor went on to say that we are "backed by a system" that allows us to pursue the American dream.

"You are backed by a people, you are backed by a system, you are backed by laws that help you, protect you, provide for you a road in which to get to your dream," he explained.

The actor and country singer added, "There's no one telling you, 'You can't do that. I won't let you.'

"In America, you are anything and everything you have the stamina, you have the gumption, to be."

He also added that it's important to give appreciation to those that protect those freedoms.

The 58-year-old caught up with us hours after being released from jail over unpaid spousal support in June. He alleged at the time that his conservative values may have hurt him in court, adding that it's time for more of his fellow Hollywood stars to "come out of the Republican closet."

"I do think there's a bias against conservatives, Republicans, in Hollywood, but I think if you let that alter how you are, then I question how you are," he said. "If you believe it, speak it, live it."

The outspoken star went on to say that it's important to support the president.

"I supported the last president [even though] I didn't vote for him, but I supported him because I believe that's my duty as a United States citizen," he said. "The difference here is that I did vote [for Trump] and I don't mind people knowing that."

Schneider played Bo Duke on the hit series from 1979 to 1985 as well as a handful of revivals in the early 2000s. He also had a major role in the CW series "Smallville" from 2001 to 2006.