Jamie Lee Curtis thanked by emotional Comic-Con fan who says 'Halloween' saved his life

“Halloween” actress Jamie Lee Curtis embraced an emotional fan at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday after he shared how her character from the iconic horror film saved his life during a home invasion.

The man spoke during a Q&A for her upcoming film, also named “Halloween,” a direct sequel to the original 1978 flick, where he told Curtis how he escaped a harrowing situation in which someone had cut his phone line and attempted to break into his house.

“I was scared out of my mind and out of nowhere this thought came inside of me, ‘What would Jamie Lee Curtis do?'” he said in front of hundreds of fans in Comic-Con’s Hall H.

The fan said Curtis' character from the original film inspired him to use knitting needles in self-defense. He explained how he grabbed the needles out of the trash, saw the man outside and ran screaming, much like the scream queen herself, to a neighbor’s house — and lived to tell the tale.

“To make a long story short, I’m here today because of the way that you portrayed Laurie Strode,” he said, visibly choked up. “I’m a victor today instead of a victim.

“You’re the only reason I came to Comic-Con this year,” the man added.

Curtis, without warning, left the stage to comfort the fan, giving him a hug and a kiss on the cheek, Variety reported.

“These kind of emotions are real,” she said.

His comments echoed what Curtis had said on the panel earlier about the upcoming film's importance in how it allows her "Laurie Strode" character to reclaim her narrative 40 years after the traumatic events with Michael Myers in director John Carpenter's movie.

"That weirdly enough seems to be a bit of a thing in the world today," Curtis said as the room cheered.

The new film, directed by David Gordon Green, is due in theaters Oct. 19.

