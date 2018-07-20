Tyler Oban, former Railers drummer dead at 34

Country group the Railers are mourning the untimely passing of Tyler Oban, who was a former drummer for the band. Oban was only 34 years old; his cause of death has not been revealed yet.

"Tyler was a brilliant, kind, thoughtful spirit and loved his family, deep conversations, helping others realize their potential, being out on the lake, and his hometown football team, the Indianapolis Colts," the band noted on their Instagram and Facebook accounts. "He was one of our closest friends for many years and was more like a brother to us than just a business partner and bandmate.

"We cannot express our profound sorrow or comprehend the purpose behind the loss of this gentle spirit, but we ask that you give his family and the three of us time to mourn and reflect on the many years we were able to stand beside him. We love you Tyty and believe with absolute certainty we will meet again some day."

There is no further information on Oban's circumstances at the time, nor any details on memorial services.

The Railers dropped their debut single, "Kinda Dig the Feeling," in 2014, followed by a six-song EP in 2014 titled "The Geraldine Session." They then released a pop-country party anthem, "11:59 (Central Standard Time)," in 2017.