Kylie Jenner flaunts post-baby body in new photo with baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner is staying cool for the summer.

The 20-year-old reality star shared a new picture of herself cradling daughter Stormi on Instagram on Wednesday, rocking a black bra top. Clearly, Kylie has her pre-baby body back, showing off her toned stomach.

Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, recently opened up about their love story for the first time, posing on the cover of GQ. The reality star also proudly shared pics from the steamy photo shoot on Instagram.

“He was whispering to me the whole time,” Kylie told the magazine about how Travis reacted during their joint shoot. “He just doesn't like taking the photos.”

Aside from posing in their first joint magazine together, Travis was also subjected to a quiz from Kylie on just how much he knows about her. The hilarious quiz actually got the reality star to also open up about everything from her nicknames for daughter Stormi, what late-night snack she makes for Travis and just how she got her massive thigh scar.