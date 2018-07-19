Heather Locklear's boyfriend Chris Heisser pleads guilty to DUI: report

Heather Locklear's boyfriend, Chris Heisser, pleaded guilty to a February DUI arrest in court Wednesday, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The 56-year-old former AMA motocross racer was arrested in Thousand Oaks, California — shortly after Locklear was arrested on various other charges.

Capt. Dean Cook of the Thousand Oaks Police Department told Fox News in February police responded to a 911 call at Locklear's California home on Feb. 26. The actress, 56, was arrested on three counts of battery on emergency personnel and one count of domestic violence. Heisser, Locklear's high school sweetheart, was identified by authorities as the alleged victim. Locklear plead not guilty to the battery charges in April.

LOCKLEAR'S FRIENDS, FAMILY 'DESPERATELY' TRIED TO HELP ACTRESS BEFORE HOSPITALIZATION

As a condition of his recent guilty plea, Heisser is being placed on probation for three years and is restricted from leaving the U.S. for a period longer than three days, according to ET. He is not allowed to consume alcohol and must also enroll in a 9-month DUI program.

Additionally, Heisser is reportedly required to pay a fine of roughly $2,300.

Locklear was recently placed in a hospital psych ward after threatening to kill herself in June. The former "Melrose Place" has been battling addiction for years. In March, she voluntarily entered a treatment facility.

HEATHER LOCKLEAR ARRESTED FOR ATTACKING COP, EMT

Days after Locklear was released from a 72-hour psychiatric hold, she ran into trouble with the law once again. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call at the actress' home on June 25 and found a "heavily intoxicated" Locklear arguing with residents, police said. While attempting to separate her from the group, Locklear allegedly kicked an EMT in the chest.

"The responding deputy believed it was necessary to separate her from the others," a spokesperson for the police department told Fox News at the time. "In the process of trying to separate her, she battered the deputy...There was no injury to the deputy. That action caused her to get arrested."

According to Us Weekly, Locklear was planning to seek further treatment for mental health and addiction after the incident.

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky and Leora Arnowitz contributed to this report.