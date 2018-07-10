Sarah Palin blasts Sacha Baron Cohen, says she was fooled into doing interview

Sarah Palin slammed Sacha Baron Cohen on Tuesday, claiming she had been “duped” into doing a sit-down interview and was among others in the public eye who had “fallen victim” to his “evil, exploitive, sick ‘humor.’”

“Yup - we were duped,” Palin wrote on her Facebook page. “Ya’ got me, Sacha. Feel better now?”

Cohen, CBS and Showtime drew the ire of the former Alaska governor a day after Showtime issued a press release announcing the "Borat" actor’s new satirical series titled, “Who is America?”

In her Facebook post, Palin wrote that she had been approached to participate in a “’legit opportunity’ to honor American Vets.”

NEW SACHA BARON COHEN SERIES A HOLLYWOOD HIT JOB ON GOP, SOURCE SAYS

“For my interview, my daughter and I were asked to travel across the country where Cohen (I presume) had heavily disguised himself as a disabled US Veteran, fake wheelchair and all,” Palin wrote.

She said she stayed for the interview “out of respect for what I was led to believe would be a thoughtful discussion with someone who had served in uniform.” She ultimately left, however, after claiming to have experienced “a long ‘interview’ full of Hollywoodism’s disrespect and sarcasm.”

Dubbing Cohen “shallow Sacha boy,” she dared him to “go ahead” and “air the footage,” before issuing a “challenge” that he and the networks donate the series’ earnings to a veterans charity.

SACHA BARON COHEN TAKES AIM AT DONALD TRUMP IN NEW 4TH OF JULY PROJECT TEASER

“Mock politicians and innocent public personalities all you want, if that lets you sleep at night, but HOW DARE YOU mock those who have fought and served our country,” she said. “Truly sick.”

A representative for Cohen, as well as Showtime and CBS, did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

In her Facebook post, the 2008 GOP vice presidential nomineee alleged that the team behind the “fake interview” intentionally derailed her and her daughter’s efforts to return to Alaska by bringing them to “the wrong Washington, DC airport.”

“By the way, my daughter thinks you’re a piece of ****, Sacha,” Palin wrote in closing. "Every honorable American Vet should feel the same.”