Fox News' Shannon Bream forced to scrap live show on SCOTUS decision amid 'volatile' protests

Fox News anchor Shannon Bream was forced to bail on her live show on Monday from the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court amid tense protests after President Trump chose Judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy.

In a pair of tweets, Bream said the atmosphere at the scene was “volatile” as rowdy demonstrators gathered to protest Trump’s Supreme Court nomination.

"Very few times I’ve felt threatened while out in the field. The mood here tonight is very volatile. Law enforcement appears to be closing down 1st Street in front of SCOTUS," the Fox News anchor wrote in a tweet.

Protesters were reportedly screaming back and forth and each other in the midst of a heavy law-enforcement presence.

Some pro-abortion activists held signs that read “Protect Roe” and “Don’t Criminalize Abortion,” while others chanted “Kavanaugh has got to go!”

Democratic leaders like New York Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., also attended the gathering and spoke to the crowd.

“Literally had to bail on our live show from #SCOTUS. Moving the show back to the safety of the studio. See y’all at 11p @FoxNews,” Bream added in another tweet.

Bream mentioned the protests during an interview with Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse in the TV studio, saying the interview was supposed to be at the Supreme Court but “it got a little too rowdy out there at the court tonight.”

