'Bachelorette' fans complain Trump's Supreme Court decision will interrupt show: 'Can he just tweet it?'

Fans of “The Bachelorette” took to Twitter ahead of President Trump's Supreme Court announcement to complain that the breaking news will interrupt the reality dating show.

The competition typically runs on Mondays from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST — but Trump is expected to reveal his nominee for the nation's highest court at 9 p.m.

“Can he just tweet it? I don’t want this cutting into The Bachelorette tonight,” one person complained.

A Twitter user claimed, "If they interrupt The Bachelorette for Trump’s Supreme Court nomination then I am 100% done with this country."

"Bachelorette" host Chris Harrison tweeted a “PSA” in the lead-up to Monday’s episode.

Harrison said the program “will be ‘paused’ and seen in its entirety."

"Bachelor Nation" fans were quick to reply to Harrison’s message.

Harrison then instructed people to record the show for an extra half-hour. Fans thanked the emcee for the heads-up.

“Would’ve been bad to miss the last 30 min,” a user told the host. “Thanks for coming to the rescue there Chris!”

"Chris Harrison our man being a gentleman and warning us this time," another added.

“Thanks, Dad!" one woman joked.

"Chris Harrison is the real MVP," a Twitter user added.

The advice comes after "Bachelorette" fans were sent into a panic in June, when ABC cut off the dating series to show viewers Trump's historic meeting with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.

In that incident, the official Twitter for the reality series let fans know they would be able to watch the episode "in its entirety" after "Special Report" but that was no help to viewers who had set their DVRs. Viewers who were not watching in real time were disappointed when their recordings were cut off.

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.