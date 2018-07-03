Tina Turner's oldest son found dead of apparent suicide at 59

Tina Turner's oldest son has died of an apparent suicide. He was 59.

The L.A. County Medical Examiner’s office told Fox News that Craig Turner died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Studio City, Calif., on Tuesday.

"Authorities are currently on scene and the investigation is ongoing pending an autopsy," the medical examiner's office said.

Reps for Tina Turner did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

According to TMZ, Craig was in the real estate business in the San Fernando Valley.

The eight-time Grammy winner gave birth to Craig Turner when she was 18 and dating saxophonist Raymond Hill. After Tina tied the knot with Ike Turner in 1962, Ike adopted Craig.

The “What’s Love Got to Do With It” singer is also mom to a 57-year-old son, Ronnie.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.