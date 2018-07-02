Johnny Depp's ex Vanessa Paradis marries director boyfriend

Wedding bells have rung for Vanessa Paradis and director Samuel Benchetrit.

The French singer and actress, 45, and Benchetrit, 45, wed in a quiet ceremony just outside of Paris on Saturday, according to People.

In attendance were Paradis’ two children from her 14-year relationship with ex Johnny Depp – Lily-Rose, 19, and Jack, 16.

Paradis and Benchetrit met while working together on his film “Dog” in 2016.

This is the first marriage for Paradis, though she was with Depp for 1998 to 2012. Prior to that she was in a five-year relationship with Lenny Kravitz.

It’s the second marriage for Benchetrit, who has two children.

