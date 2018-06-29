Blink-182's Mark Hoppus claims he told Navy admiral how to capture Saddam Hussein

Blink-182 bassist and singer Mark Hoppus claims he gave a Navy admiral some ideas on how to capture former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein when he was on the run.

Hoppus made the claim Tuesday in response to a Twitter user's question: “What is the least plausible story about yourself that’s true?”

REUTERS EDITOR APOLOGIZES, COULD BE DISCIPLINED AFTER BLAMING CAPITAL GAZETTE SHOOTING ON TRUMP

Hoppus replied, “On an aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf, I told a Navy Admiral on his way to meet with the Joint Chiefs of Staff my ideas on how to capture Saddam Hussein.”

Hoppus followed up with another tweet explaining in detail the encounter and the idea he provided.

“At the time, Hussein was in hiding but continued releasing videotaped messages to his followers. My idea was to have trucks with big speakers drive around BLASTING time code just out of frequency range of human hearing, but within the dynamic range of the video camera’s microphone. When Saddam released a tape, he would have inadvertently recorded the time code. Using the time code, you could go back and pinpoint a general radius from where the truck was. With that information, you start the research. Also, knowing the general area of the recording, you can bring in more trucks to canvas there, and if you don’t find him and he released another videotaped message, you can use the multiple trucks’ time codes for triangulation, revealing his exact location,” Hoppus explained.

Saddam Hussein was captured in December 2003 by U.S. forces as part of Operation Red Dawn. He was discovered hidden in a hole a few miles outside Tikrit. The former Iraqi president had been on the run since U.S. troops entered Iraq earlier that year. He was sentenced to death by hanging in 2006 after he was found guilty of “crimes against humanity.”

Meanwhile, Blink-182 announced last week the band would have to postpone shows on June 23-24 due to the band's drummer, Travis Barker, suffering from blood clots in both arms. The band said the dates would be rescheduled and refunds would be issued if fans can’t make it to the new scheduled dates.