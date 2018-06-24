Brigitte Nielsen, 54, welcomes her 5th child

Brigitte Nielsen is a mother to a newborn baby girl, at the age of 54.

Nielsen gave birth Friday to the girl, named Frida, in Los Angeles, People reports.

The actress and her 39-year-old husband, Mattia Dessi, spoke about the new arrival in a joint statement to People. “We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives,” Nielsen and Dessi said.

They went on, “It’s been a long road, and so worth it. We’ve never been more in love.”

The baby girl reportedly came in at 5 pounds, 9 ounces.

Nielsen has four adult sons who range in age from 23 to 34. She married Dessi, her fifth husband, in 2006.

On her Facebook and Twitter accounts Saturday, Nielsen shared a link to the People article about the birth, including a heart emoiji.

Nielsen revealed her pregnancy last month by posting photos of herself lounging with hands on her belly on Instagram and Twitter, saying her family was getting larger, the magazine pointed out.

At the time, she included the hashtags “#me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump.”

Between the announcement and the birth, other images of Nielsen's bump appeared on her Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.