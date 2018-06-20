Tim McGraw, Faith Hill say prayer and date nights are the secret to their 21-year marriage

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have learned a thing or two about relationships after 21 years of marriage.

The country superstars revealed to People that the secret to their romance is regular date nights and prayer.

"Tim and I share a quick quiet moment together before hitting the stage," Hill, 50, told the mag. "Always praying."

The duo considers themselves lucky that they're able to share what they do for a living together.

"It’s such a rare thing to be able to experience what we do for a living, and to do it together, really feels like all the moments are special," McGraw, 51, said. Hill added, "I watch him perform and still to this day I’m awed by it."

The parents to three girls are currently on their "Soul2Soul" world tour together. But they make sure they take breaks for date night despite traveling the world to perform for their fans.

"We just saw Springsteen on Broadway the other night in New York and it was the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen," McGraw recalled.

However, some of their date nights are more low key.

"For our 20th wedding anniversary, we stayed home, in our pajamas and watched TV...we loved it," McGraw shared.