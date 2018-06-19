'Bachelorette' contestant Lincoln Adim says the Earth is flat

"Bachelorette" contestant Lincoln Adim set himself apart from the rest of the competition in a unique way during the latest season’s fourth episode by asserting that the Earth is flat.

“When you look out of a plane, everything is flat,” the 26-year-old account sales executive from Los Angeles pointed out to the other contestants on Monday night's episode. “Why does the water not fall on humankind if it’s on top of us?”

When the other contestants asked how people managed to sail around the world, he answered: “By just traveling… and friction and gravity.”

Fans on Twitter quickly took notice of the comments.

You don’t need to be wearing a shirt to understand that the world is round. 🌍#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/YcOHbsb1Hq — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 19, 2018

Biggest red flag? If the guy thinks the earth is flat. #Bachelorette pic.twitter.com/5YYLaqangK — Katie Grossbard (@katiegrossbard) June 19, 2018

Holy moly how did the Bachelorette find an actual flat earth guy? — Farah (@FarahBoBeara) June 19, 2018

Despite his outspoken flat-earth sentiments, he was not eliminated.

His conviction for indecent assault and battery a week before joining the show for allegedly “groping and assaulting an adult female on a harbor cruise ship” in 2016 wasn’t a deal-breaker either.

The news about his criminal record was especially controversial as neither bachelorette Becca Kufrin nor the producers reportedly knew about the charges before Adim was cast.

In reference to the charges and the manner in which they were exposed, fellow contestant Connor Obrochta told TMZ that Lincoln should stay away from the eventual “Tell-All” episode for his own safety.

“Some of the other guys are more ruthless than me,” he said. “When they hear something like this it rubs them the wrong way.”

Adim isn’t the only source of controversy this season, as Garret Yrigoyen, the recipient of the coveted first-impression rose, earned considerable flak for liking posts on Instagram that mocked immigrants, Parkland students, transgender people and liberals, among others.

Kufrin told the audience to keep an open-mind in an interview with Entertainment Tonight after the news broke, and Yrigoyen has since apologized.

With Adim’s inclusion in every episode and a definite spot in the next, it appears neither his understanding of the Earth’s shape nor his sexual misconduct hurt his stock. Only time will tell whether any of it will catch up to him.