Asia Argento returns to work after Anthony Bourdain suicide

Asia Argento is getting back to work on Italy’s “X Factor” in the wake of boyfriend Anthony Bourdain‘s suicide death.

The Italian actress and singer posted several Instagram stories Monday from the hit talent-search show. Argento was confirmed as one of four judges on the show’s latest season a week before Bourdain’s death earlier this month.

For her 421,000 followers on Instagram, she posted a selfie tagged @xfactoritalia with the caption, “Stayin alive” and an emoji of praying hands. Another shot shows her flanked by two men dressed in all black. She captioned that pic “body guardians” and “protectors.”

Argento also took videos from backstage, where she gleefully chats with friends in Italian, and from the judges’ desk as the packed crowd cheers.

Later, Argento posted a tribute to rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot dead Monday in Florida, with his music playing in the background. “Roll in peace,” Argento wrote.

Another selfie featured the caption “Life’s a bitch and then you die.” Her other posts on Monday included a video in which she receives a peck on the cheek from a male pal while smoking a cigarette.

The 42-year-old #MeToo activist — who met Bourdain, 61, in 2016 after appearing on his travel food show “Parts Unknown” — was also active on social media over the weekend.

In one Instagram video, she smokes a cigarette with a friend as the Bee Gees’ song “Stayin’ Alive” plays, according to The Blast.

That same day, she uploaded a shot of herself wearing sunglasses and a “Legends Never Die” T-shirt.

Meanwhile, she also took to Instagram to clear up a seemingly cryptic post she made — and then deleted — hours before Bourdain’s death was announced on June 8.

That photo showed her wearing a ripped, black T-shirt that read, “F–- EVERYONE” with the caption, “You know who you are.”

Argento — one of the first women to accuse disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of rape — explained that the post was in direct reference to her scathing Cannes speech last month and not about the late celebrity chef.

“It was exactly that. The Cannes speech. ‘You know who you are,’ ” she explained in the comments section on one of her posts. “Why are these sick people twisting truth into morbid fantasies?”

In her fiery speech at the film festival, Argento warned the audience, “And even tonight, sitting among you, there are those that need to be held accountable for their conduct against women for behavior that does not belong in this industry, does not belong in any industry or workplace. You know who you are. But most importantly, we know who you are, and we’re not going to allow you to get away with it any longer.”

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.