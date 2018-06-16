Prince Harry reportedly styles Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle‘s longtime stylist Jessica Mulroney had better watch out, because the newly minted Duchess of Sussex has someone new helping out with her wardrobe: her husband, Prince Harry.

“The joke is that Harry is Meghan’s surprise stylist,” a source told the Daily Mail. “He gives his views on what he thinks looks best, rather than helping her follow royal protocol on hemlines or anything like that.”

The insider revealed that Stella McCartney, who designed the white halterneck dress Meghan wore for her wedding reception in May, is “working on a few more outfits” for the 36-year-old royal, and that “Harry always comes to design meetings and fittings to give his opinions on the looks.”

“Meghan is always asking Harry’s opinion. She really wants his views,” the source added.

If this scenario sounds familiar, it might be because Kanye West similarly revamped Kim Kardashian‘s wardrobe after the two began dating in 2012. Who could forget the iconic “Keeping Up” episode where the rapper cleaned out his new girlfriend’s closet, tossing her shearling handbags and platform ankle boots to make room for the monochromatic body-con to come?

“He loves clothes, so I’m excited to collaborate with him to see what his take on fashion is,” Kardashian said at the time. And after all, aren’t the Kardashians the closest thing we Americans have to a royal family?

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.