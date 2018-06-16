Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Meghan Markle

Prince Harry reportedly styles Meghan Markle

New York Post
Prince Harry has been said to help style his new wife's outfits when it comes to public, royal engagements.

Prince Harry has been said to help style his new wife's outfits when it comes to public, royal engagements.  (AP)

Meghan Markle‘s longtime stylist Jessica Mulroney had better watch out, because the newly minted Duchess of Sussex has someone new helping out with her wardrobe: her husband, Prince Harry.

“The joke is that Harry is Meghan’s surprise stylist,” a source told the Daily Mail. “He gives his views on what he thinks looks best, rather than helping her follow royal protocol on hemlines or anything like that.”

jess mulroney

Meghan Markle's long-time stylist, Jessica Mulroney, attended her friends royal wedding on May 19 in Windsor, England.  (AP)

The insider revealed that Stella McCartney, who designed the white halterneck dress Meghan wore for her wedding reception in May, is “working on a few more outfits” for the 36-year-old royal, and that “Harry always comes to design meetings and fittings to give his opinions on the looks.”

“Meghan is always asking Harry’s opinion. She really wants his views,” the source added.

If this scenario sounds familiar, it might be because Kanye West similarly revamped Kim Kardashian‘s wardrobe after the two began dating in 2012. Who could forget the iconic “Keeping Up” episode where the rapper cleaned out his new girlfriend’s closet, tossing her shearling handbags and platform ankle boots to make room for the monochromatic body-con to come?

“He loves clothes, so I’m excited to collaborate with him to see what his take on fashion is,” Kardashian said at the time. And after all, aren’t the Kardashians the closest thing we Americans have to a royal family?

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. 