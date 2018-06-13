Roseanne Barr submitted for Emmys nomination before show cancellation

The chances of Roseanne Barr winning an Emmy this year or even getting a nomination are slim, but the racist-tweeting star of ABC’s canceled sitcom "Roseanne" is still on the ballot.

Turns out that producers Carsey-Werner submitted Barrs name for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category in early May. The submission came weeks before the TV Academy deadline and before the online tirade by Barr that led to the implosion of the much-watched revival. That submission also saw fellow cast members such as John Goodman, recent Tony winner and Oscar nominee Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert put into contention. Deadline’s sister site Gold Derby first reported the submissions.

While networks submit specific series to the TV Academy for Emmy consideration, it is the actors themselves or producers who under the protocol of the organization put individual or ensemble names into the nomination ring.

A past Emmy winner for her Roseanne Conner role back in the early 1990s, Barr seemed like a shoe-in for a nomination and perhaps even another victory before she took to Twitter on May 29 in a vicious attack on Valerie Jarrett. The comedian called the former Barack Obama advisor an offspring of Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.

Chastised as abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, Trump supporter Barr and her ratings bonanza show were pink-slipped by ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey within hours of the tweet. Just weeks before, Dungey and other execs at the Disney-owned net had been on a "Roseanne" high at the network’s upfront presentation in NYC, boosting about having the No. 1 show on the small screen. Soon after canceling "Roseanne," ABC also pulled the plug on the extensive FYC campaign the series was rolling out, though a few ads still made it to print.

In the fallout, Barr went through stages of apologizing, lashing out, trying to explain, and then back through the various stages all over again. As recently as June 5, Barr retweeted a comment accusing Jarrett of wanting Israelis and Jews chased into the sea. Additionally, she called billionaire philanthropist George Soros a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth. A complete fabrication for which she apologized on June 11:

I apologize sincerely to @georgesoros. His family was persecuted by The Nazis & survived The Holocaust only because of the strength & resourcefulness of his father. Learn more of the truth about this at https://t.co/8gJ3xZpzNC Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 11, 2018

While Barr looks to be DOA Emmy-wise, there is a chance that TV Academy voters could decide her castmates shouldnt be tarnished in association especially as discussions with ABC execs for a"Roseanne"-less spinoff remain alive and kicking.