As I Lay Dying reunites with frontman who hired hitman to kill wife

Christian metalcore band As I Lay Dying announced they were reunited with frontman Tim Lambesis who served time in prison for hiring a hitman to kill his wife in 2014.

Lambesis was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty in 2014 to a “felony murder solicitation charge,” the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. He served two years of his sentence and completed his parole requirements before rejoining the band. Lambesis attempted to pay a police officer who was posing as a hitman to kill his now ex-wife, Meggan Lambesis.

The singer released a statement in 2017 on the band’s Facebook page and apologized for his actions.

‘DUKES OF HAZZARD’ STAR JOHN SCHNEIDER REPORTEDLY FACING JAIL TIME

“I do not feel deserving of a second chance and am not asking for anyone’s trust. The way many people feel about me makes sense, and only time will tell if my future actions line up with my remorse, something I pray for every day. In the last five years, the ripple effect of all my actions has extended further than a written statement can address. Thus, I will continue to apologize in both words and actions moving forward,” the statement read.

The band did not immediately say why it reunited with Lambesis but posted a statement on its Facebook page on Monday that it would answer some questions this week.

“It’s difficult to encapsulate all of the topics we want to address with a written statement. We understand there are many questions and we plan to address them this week,” the statement read.

The band released its first new song in six years and announced a show slated for June 16. However, many fans were not pleased with Lambesis’ return to the band, NME reported.

U2 HONORS ANTHONY BOURDAIN AT APOLLO SHOW PERFORMANCE



“Just a friendly reminder that Tim Labesis went to prison for hiring a hit man to kill his wife. Thanks for letting me know you like As I Lay Dying’s new song so I can unfollow you,” a social media user tweeted.

“I cannot believe As I Lay Dying released a new song and that people are just ignoring that Tim had tried to put a hit out on his wife,” another person tweeted.

“As a long time As I Lay Dying fan, I really don’t know how to feel about this new song. I mean I love it and it’s everything that AILD’s sound encompasses but after everything, can I really support them? What do you guys all think?” another person wrote.