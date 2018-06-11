Eminem under fire for allegedly using gunshot sounds during Bonnaroo set

Eminem came under fire from fans for allegedly using sound effects resembling gunshots during his performance at the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee on Saturday.

Three separate gunshot-type sounds rang out during his set, which sparked tweets disparaging the Detroit rapper because of the timing of the effects amid recent mass shootings, the Tennessean reported.

“coming from a performing stand point, i get the effect of sound effects on stage, but there’s a certain point that cross’s the line. i’m one of eminem’s number 1 fans but to hear 3 gun shots coming straight from his set had me scared af. not gonna lie. especially in this world..,” singer Macy Kate tweeted.

“Being at a festival/concert in these current times brings new concerns & fears," Williams tweeted. "Had to leave @Eminem set after 3rd gunshot at @Bonnaroo cuz panic was setting in my section (front pit). Extremely realistic &scary! Would have been good to have a warning before show. #irresponsible,” entertainment consultant Cristi Williams said.

Another Twitter user took offense to the sound effects with the festival coming less than a year after the Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival that left 58 dead and countless others wounded.

“Less than a year after Vegas and @Eminem thinks it’s a good idea to blast gun shot sfx onstage at a music festival? Bad call on this headliner @bonnaroo. What happened to Radiate Positivity?” Brad King wrote on Twitter.

Despite the backlash, a rep for Eminem told the Tennessean that the artist doesn’t use gunshots in his music.

“Contrary to inaccurate reports, Eminem does not use gunshot sound effects during his live show,” the rep said in a statement. “He has used this effect — as have hundreds other artists — in his live show for over 10 years, including previous US festival dates in 2018 without complaint.”

The statement said that Eminem uses “a pyrotechnic concussion which creates a loud boom.”