David Spade performs near LA just days after Kate Spade's suicide

Comedian David Spade performed at a comedy club in Southern California on Friday night, just days after his sister-in-law -- famed fashion designer Kate Spade -- committed suicide.

Spade, a former cast member of "Saturday Night Live" and the TV series "Just Shoot Me," acknowledged the tragedy at the beginning of his set, according to reports.

“It was a rough week, but I didn’t want to cancel and I appreciate you all coming out here. And, if my jokes don’t work then I get sort of a free pass,” Spade quipped.

The set ran smoothly, according to E! News, saying the audience applauded and laughed from start to finish.

Spade had paid tribute on Instagram to his sister-in-law, who was found dead Tuesday in her New York City apartment.

“She was so sharp and quick on her feet,” Spade wrote of his sister. “She could make me laugh so hard. I still can’t believe it.”

He added: “It’s a rough world out there people, try to hang on.”

Spade performed again at the same Brea Improv Comedy Club on Saturday.