Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Arrest

Son of Farrah Fawcett, Ryan O'Neal charged with attempted murder, authorities say

Amy Lieu
By Amy Lieu | Fox News
close
Farrah Fawcett's and Ryan O'Neal's son, Redmond O'Neal, has been arrested for holding up a Los Angeles 7-Eleven. Video

Farrah Fawcett's son arrested after robbing 7-Eleven

Farrah Fawcett's and Ryan O'Neal's son, Redmond O'Neal, has been arrested for holding up a Los Angeles 7-Eleven.

The son of late actress Farrah Fawcett faces charges including attempted murder resulting from a series of unprovoked attacks on randomly chosen men, authorities said.

Redmond O’Neal, 33, who was Fawcett's only child, and is a son of actor Ryan O'Neal, is also accused of robbing a 7-Eleven store in Southern California, police told USA Today.

He has been behind bars for the past month as he awaits further court action. On May 8, O’Neal was arrested on suspicion of using a knife while robbing a 7-Eleven store in Santa Monica, the newspaper reported.

o

Redmond O'Neal, 33, faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, authorities say.  (Los Angeles Police Department)

One of the five alleged victims was found in a pool of blood with stab wounds to his face and upper body, while a second man was also seriously injured, police said.

O’Neal’s alleged crime spree happened in the Venice and Palms neighborhoods of Los Angeles.

Actor Ryan O'Neal (L) and actress Farrah Fawcett are shown during the March 17, 2003 taping of "ABC's 50th Anniversary Celebration" in Hollywood. O'Neal starred in the daytime drama series "Peyton Place" and Fawcett starred in " Charlie's Angels" and both took part in the television special commemorating its 50 historic years of television which featured appearances, clips and interviews with ABC stars past and present, which will be telecast on ABC May 19, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser FSP - RP3DRILMQYAA

Ryan O'Neal and Farrah Fawcett.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office filed charges that include attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and battery, the report said.

O’Neal already pleaded not guilty to the convenience store robbery and other charges, including possessing methamphetamine and heroin.

The suspect has a history of drug addiction, Fox News has reported.

An email seeking comment from his attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

Fawcett, a former star of TV's "Charlie's Angels," died of cancer at age 62 in 2009.

Ryan O’Neal, 77, is known for the films "Love Story" and "Paper Moon," which co-starred his daughter Tatum O'Neal. He also had a recurring role in the TV series “Bones.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Amy Lieu is a news editor and reporter for Fox News.