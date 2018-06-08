'Roseanne' cancellation was a right move for ABC, says former producer

Marcy Carsey, a renowned television producer who helped bring “Roseanne” to life from 1988 until 1997, believes ABC made the right decision in giving its reboot the ax.

“I totally understand why they made that decision, and I’m comfortable with it,” the 73-year-old told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. “I just think it wasn’t what the network wanted represented.”

“Roseanne” was canceled on May 29 just hours after its star, comedian Roseanne Barr, posted a racist tweet about former President Obama’s aide Valerie Jarrett.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said in a statement, at the time, that the network would not be producing the show’s second season.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” Dungey told Fox News.

The cancellation came after Barr went into damage-control mode following a politically charged tweet she sent linking Chelsea Clinton to liberal donor George Soros and another racially charged tweet saying Jarrett, who is African-American and born in Iran, was like the “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.”

When The Hollywood Reporter asked Carsey how she felt about a possible “Roseanne” spinoff, she said she was hesitant.

The publication noted ABC is reportedly in talks with executive producers, including Tom Werner, for a new incarnation of the sitcom without Barr.

“I would have a very difficult time,” said Carsey. “I think I would not. I think I would just say, ‘OK, we had a wonderful run. I love the show we did all those years ago and I would just move on.’”

Carsey, who left behind the television world in 2005, said that despite the controversy, she’s still grateful for her time making the original series.

“I am very proud of the show we did originally,” said Carsey. “I thought the reboot was terrific – great job, great work. So all I can say is it’s a shame. A couple hundred of people doing really wonderful work – crew, cast, writers – to have that work so well and be so creatively interesting and have it just disappear like that when everybody, 200 or 300 people, thought they had a gig? It’s a shame.”

Despite her previous success, Carsey, who had no involvement with the “Roseanne” reboot, isn’t interested in returning to television anytime soon.

“Well, I did it – and it’s different now and I’m not sure I like how it’s different now,” she admitted. “We bet on ourselves a lot, and I don’t think you can do that now. The business has changed and that model doesn’t work anymore. I’m just not driven to do that. Now I can watch it and I’m not driven to produce it.”

On Tuesday, Barr took to social media to announce she’s “making restitution”

Although it’s unclear what the 65-year-old was specifically referring to, the tweet came after news of ABC reportedly said it was looking to reboot the show without its fallen star. Instead, it would reportedly focus on co-star Sara Gilbert’s character, Darlene Conner.

One person who may be on board is fellow star John Goodman. The 65-year-old, who played Barr’s husband and Gilbert’s father on the comedy, is reportedly “very interested.”

Gilbert and Goodman’s reps, as well as ABC, did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.