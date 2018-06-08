Kendra Wilkinson is 'super open to the idea' of dating after separation from estranged husband, report says

Former Playboy Playmate Kendra Wilkinson may be in the middle of divorcing her estranged husband, but a source is claiming she’s eager to move on.

“She’s not dating right now, but she’s super open to the idea,” a source told People magazine Friday. “She’ll definitely be dating sooner rather than later. She needs to go out and have fun. She’s separated and there’s no chance for reconciliation. The relationship is 100 percent over.”

After almost nine years of marriage and two children, the 32-year-old model and reality TV star filed for divorce in April from former football player Hank Baskett, citing irreconcilable differences, according to documents revealed by the magazine. Wilkinson listed their separation date as Jan. 1.

The “Kendra on Top” star is reportedly requesting joint legal and physical custody of their children.

“Today is the last day of my marriage to this beautiful man,” Wilkinson wrote in an Instagram post the day she filed. “I will forever love Hank and be open but for ow we have chosen to go our own ways.

"I’m beyond sad and heartbroken because I did believe in forever, that’s why I said yes but unfortunately too much fear has gotten in the way. We are both amazing parents and our kids will be happy n never know the difference other than seeing mama smile.”

On Wednesday, Wilkinson got candid about her sexual desires on social media.

“I think I just need some d---,” she tweeted. “I am done tweeting about hank out of respect for my kids. Love will always win and he’s a great guy…we will all be fine after this hurdle is over.

When one Twitter user asked, “Deep Intense Carnal Knowledge?” she responded, “Wow. Yes. Exactly that.”

The marriage was first shaken up by scandal in 2014 when Baskett, 35, allegedly had an affair with a transgender model while Wilkinson was eight months pregnant.

Wilkinson, who got her start on television as one of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends on “The Girls Next Door,” told Fox News in 2017 she was willing to capture the ups and downs of her life in front of cameras.

“I’m trusted…[my fans] know I’m real,” she explained. “They know this is a real story. They know this is a real journey.”

Wilkinson admitted her need to share her life with the world is “a little bit of an addiction.” At times, she found herself asking “Where are the cameras?” when she’s going through some drama.

“I love it,” she said. “I feel like I was born with this feeling of wanting to do this.”

Wilkin added at the time she and Baskett were attempting to work out their marital issues.

“Hank and I went through a huge marriage crisis… Now looking back, it’s something that we needed to go through to get to where we’re at now,” she said.

One thing that Wilkinson claimed got her through those woes was her faith.

“I’m very strong and faithful and I know everything is going to be OK at the end of the day,” she said. “I’ve been through it all. Everything that you’ve imagined.”