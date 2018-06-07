'Sons of Anarchy' actor Alan O'Neill dies at 47

"Sons of Anarchy"' actor Alan O'Neill has reportedly died. He was 47.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's office told Fox News that O'Neill, whose legal name is Michael Alan O'Neill, was found dead at a residence in Toluca Lake, Calif. on Wednesday, June 6 at around 6 p.m. PDT.

According to TMZ, O'Neill "was discovered by his girlfriend in the hallway of her apartment" Wednesday evening.

The outlet reports that O'Neill, who starred as Hugh on the FX series from 2013 to 2014, had heart problems and was a heavy smoker. He also reportedly had a history of "alcohol and drug abuse." However, there is no official cause of death to report at this time.

According to TMZ, "no foul play is suspected' and an autopsy will be done.

Along with appearing in "Sons of Anarchy," the Irish-born actor, who started his career in the '90s, also played Keith McGrath in "My Fair City" and had a role in Pierce Brosnan's 2016 film, "Urge." He was also set to appear in the upcoming horror film "Charlie Lives: The Family's Return."