Mariah Carey's 7-year-old son spent $5,000 on Amazon and bought a dog online

Mariah Carey has to be careful not to let her 7-year-old son, Moroccan, near an iPad!

“My son is like a technological genius,” the “Hero” singer insisted on Wednesday’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" “I have to control them with iPads because literally he charged $5,000 on Amazon. Yeah, he did!”

Things got even more out of control when Roc spent some time with his dad, Nick Cannon.

“The other night apparently he was with Nick and he ordered a dog,” Carey revealed. “They called him and they were like, ‘Your dog is ready.’ And he was like, ‘I didn’t order any damn dog!’”

So what happened to her son’s furry new friend?

“We have enough dogs! The dog’s been cancelled,” she explained. “We have dogs, we have pets, they have fish!”

#327 ♥️ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 27, 2018 at 9:17pm PDT

In addition to making some unwarranted purchases, Carey’s twins, Roc and Roe, have also started following in their famous parents’ footsteps.

“They actually recorded a song. No one’s heard it yet. They’re definitely talented,” the Grammy winner said. “They’re very unique kids and they’re super smart. I wrote the song but my daughter was like, ‘I really need to get back in the studio!’ and I’m like, ‘Are you me?’”

Noting she’s been calling the song “Roc and Roe” after her kids’ nicknames, Carey said she wasn’t sure if she’d ever release the track.

“I have to talk it over with Nick and see how he feels about it,” she said of her ex-husband. “I would be very angry if he released a song without asking me. Sorry, Nick!”