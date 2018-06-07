Dylan Farrow lashes back at Woody Allen's 'poster boy' #MeToo comment

Dylan Farrow has responded to adoptive father Woody Allen’s quip in a recent interview that he should be the “poster boy” for the #MeToo movement since no stars have come forward against him and he was only “accused by one woman in a child custody case which was looked at and proven to be untrue.”

Daughter Dylan, who claims Allen abused her as a child, tweeted on Tuesday: “All Woody Allen’s recent antics demonstrate his desperation to salvage a now faltering career . . . Everything he says now is nothing more than calculated PR strategy in an attempt to undermine the credible allegations against him. We’re all wiser to that now and know the lengths powerful men will go to in order to demean and silence their victims.”

Allen has repeatedly denied Dylan’s claims of abuse and alleged she was coached by her mother, Mia Farrow.

He gave the revealing interview to an Argentine TV news show, saying, “I’m a big advocate of the #MeToo movement . . . I feel when they find people who harass innocent women and men, it’s a good thing that they’re exposing them.”

The feud has split the family: Dylan’s brother Moses has supported Allen, while another brother, Ronan, has sided with his sister.

