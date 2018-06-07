Conrad Hilton sentenced to 3 years probation in grand theft auto case

Conrad Hilton has been sentenced for stealing a car from Rick Salomon’s house.

The Los Angeles District Attorney announced on Wednesday that Hilton pleaded no contest to “taking a car without permission and violating a protective stay-away court order.”

Paris Hilton’s younger brother, 24, “was convicted of one felony count of driving or taking a vehicle without consent and one misdemeanor count of contempt of court in a negotiated plea agreement,” the DA’s office said in a press release.

A post shared by Conrad Hilton (@conradhilton) on Mar 27, 2016 at 2:28pm PDT

The hotel heir was sentenced to three years of probation and has been ordered to attend mental health and substance abuse addiction counseling.

The judge also issued a three-year protective order requiring Hilton to stay away from his ex-girlfriend, Hunter Daily Salomon, her father and her mother.

🛥👩‍✈️ A post shared by Hunter Daily Salomon (@thehunterdaily) on May 30, 2018 at 11:38am PDT

Hilton was arrested in May 2017 for stealing Salomon’s Bentley in order to go and visit estranged ex-girlfriend Hunter, who had obtained a restraining order against him following their 2015 split.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.